FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We’re hot then we’re cold!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will send our temperatures into the 90s for the first time this since October! A few passing cold fronts will help bring our temperatures back down to reality while also bringing us windy conditions and the chance for valley rain and mountain snow later this week.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and near record-breaking heat! Highs in the mid 90s. Winds pick up in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy. 10% chance for isolated showers.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.