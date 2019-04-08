Nobody hurt in brush fire southeast of Tucson

Nobody hurt in brush fire southeast of Tucson
By Craig Reck | April 7, 2019 at 6:21 PM MST - Updated April 7 at 6:21 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Rural/Metro Fire in Pima County responded to reports of a brush fire on the southeast side of Tucson Sunday afternoon.

Rural Metro firefighters responded to the area of Swan and Valencia for a report of a brush fire. First arriving crews found a 1 acre brush fire endangering a homeless camp. Crews were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire with no extension to the camps. There were no injuries and the cause is currently under investigation.

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Pima County on Sunday, April 7, 2019

First responders extinguished flames near Valencia Road and Swan Road, according to Battalion Chief John Walk, a spokesman for the agency.

He said the fire was contained to roughly an acre in size.

A post to the agency’s official Facebook page stated the fire was near a homeless camp. Nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.