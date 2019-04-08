Nobody hurt in brush fire southeast of Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Rural/Metro Fire in Pima County responded to reports of a brush fire on the southeast side of Tucson Sunday afternoon.
First responders extinguished flames near Valencia Road and Swan Road, according to Battalion Chief John Walk, a spokesman for the agency.
He said the fire was contained to roughly an acre in size.
A post to the agency’s official Facebook page stated the fire was near a homeless camp. Nobody was hurt.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
