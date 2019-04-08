Power banks charges recalled due to fire hazard

(KPLC) - Spector & Co. is recalling around 4,500 T119 Elf power bank chargers due to a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The charger can overheat while recharging, posing a fire hazard, CPSC says.
The company says they’re received two reports of the power bank overheating, resulting in no property or fire damage. No injuries have been reported.
CPSC says the product comes in metal blue, black or gray. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power bank chargers and contact Spector & Co for a free replacement power bank charger and instructions for proper disposal.
The power banks were given away as a free promotional item at various meetings, trade shows and industry conventions from May 2016 through Jan. 2019.
See the full report HERE.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.