Roadrunners playoff race enters final week

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Ontario scored a pair of goals in 20 seconds of the third period on Sunday to beat Tucson 4-2 and put a serious crimp in the Roadrunners playoff hopes.
The lose dropped Tucson out of the AHL’s Pacific Division post-season picture. The Roadrunners (33-24-5-3, 74 points) currently sit in 5th place in the division, one point behind fourth place Colorado.
Lane Pederson scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season in the 1st period on an assist from Brayden Burke.
The rookie Burke now has six points in his last five games.
Roadrunners captain Dakota Mermis had the club’s other tally.
Making his return to the net for Tucson was Adin Hill, who suffers the loss on by allowing four goals on 32 shots.
Tucson now turns its attention to Wednesday in Bakersfield, which will be the final regular season road game for the team. The game also begins a stretch of three games in four nights to decide the club’s fate in terms of playoffs.
Bakersfield and San Jose have already secured two of the four divisional playoff spots.
The Roadrunners, San Diego and Colorado are battling for the final two. Tucson will host the Goals this weekend for the final two games of the regular season.
Pacific Division playoff picture:
(PTS) Team (Games remaining)
- (83) Bakersfield* (3)
- (81) San Jose* (3)
- (77) San Diego (3)
- (75) Colorado (2)
- (74) Roadrunners (3)
* Clinched playoff spot
