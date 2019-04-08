Staying cool as it heats up

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures in Tucson are forecast to be in the 90s in the next two days. In order to keep cool, many people will turn on their home AC units. But before you turn it on there are a couple of things that you can do.
First, check you air filter. Most likely it is dirty and needs to be changed.
A dirty air filter can reduce efficiency and you could be recirculating dirty air back into your home.
Jim Beard, with Family Air Heating and Cooling says, in Arizona you should change your filter every 30 days.
Another easy thing to do, go outside and check around your unit. Make sure to clear the area around the unit. Debris around a unit can also obstruct air flow around the unit. Beard says, that you can easily clean the coils of your unit by just spraying the outside with a hose.
