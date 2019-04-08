TPD: Bilby Road near Park Ave closed for shooting investigation

April 7, 2019 at 5:12 PM MST - Updated April 7 at 5:12 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police in Tucson have blocked part of Bilby Road on the south side to investigate a shooting.

The department tweeted a traffic alert Sunday shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Officers advise drivers to avoid the area of Bilby just west of Park Avenue for a few hours.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time. Investigators ask the anyone with information contact them immediately. Tips can be shared anonymously through 88-CRIME.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Please return to this story for updates.

