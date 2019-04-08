TPD: Nobody hurt in armed robbery on southwest side

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Officers in Tucson are investigating the armed robbery of a fast food restaurant on the southwest side of the city Sunday.
It happened at the Church’s Chicken near Ajo Way and Mission Road around 4:30 p.m., according to department spokesman Officer Ray Smith.
He said no one was hurt in the situation, but whoever is responsible ran away.
As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, two people had been detained but details about their possible connection to the case were not available.
