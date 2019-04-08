Tucson’s annual Astronomy Festival held this weekend

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will be hosting the annual Astronomy Festival, Saturday, April 13, 2019.
It will take place at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park located at 3482 E. River Road in Ramada A, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Attendants will be able to view celestial objects such as the sun, the moon, planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and more.
The festival will be free admission with plenty of exhibits for kids and adults alike.
The event, hosted by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association, invites families and individuals to bring their personal telescopes and receive help in how to use it.
The schedule will be as follows:
Safe telescope viewing of the Sun 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Interactive Astronomy Exhibits 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Night Sky Viewing 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Walk Around The Night Sky Presentation 8 p.m.
Help with personal telescope 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
The festival will be weather dependent. For updates, follow TAAA Facebook event.
