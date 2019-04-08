UA holds slim lead in Territorial Cup Series

Wildcat Beach Volleyball beat the Sun Devils in Tempe to sweep the season-series

16 of the 21 sports have been completed and the Wildcats hold a one-point an 8.5-to-7.5 lead over the Sun Devils.
By David Kelly | March 31, 2019 at 1:22 AM MST - Updated April 8 at 1:50 AM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Chalk up another Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona

Fourteenth-ranked Wildcat Beach Volleyball swept the ASU Tournament, going a perfect 4-0 in Tempe, including a 4-1 win over rival Arizona State.

UA (17-4) took down a top-10 team (Cal Poly) as well as a pair of Pac-12 opponents (Utah and ASU) in the process.

Here’s how the series shakes out to this point:

Arizona

  • Volleyball
  • Men’s Cross Country
  • Soccer
  • Women’s Indoor Track
  • Men’s Indoor Track
  • Men’s Swimming and Diving
  • Softball
  • Beach Volleyball
Showdown Saturday in the Territory

Arizona State

  • Football
  • Women’s Cross Country
  • Men’s Basketball
  • Women’s Swimming and Diving
  • Gymnastics
  • Men’s Tennis
  • Baseball

Split

  • Women’s Basketball

To be determined

  • Women’s Golf
  • Men’s Golf
  • Women’s Track and Field
  • Men’s Track and Field
  • Women’s Tennis

