UA holds slim lead in Territorial Cup Series

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Chalk up another Territorial Cup Series point to Arizona
Fourteenth-ranked Wildcat Beach Volleyball swept the ASU Tournament, going a perfect 4-0 in Tempe, including a 4-1 win over rival Arizona State.
UA (17-4) took down a top-10 team (Cal Poly) as well as a pair of Pac-12 opponents (Utah and ASU) in the process.
Arizona leads the Territorial Cup Series 8.5-to-7.5 over
Here’s how the series shakes out to this point:
Arizona
- Volleyball
- Men’s Cross Country
- Soccer
- Women’s Indoor Track
- Men’s Indoor Track
- Men’s Swimming and Diving
- Softball
- Beach Volleyball
Arizona State
- Football
- Women’s Cross Country
- Men’s Basketball
- Women’s Swimming and Diving
- Gymnastics
- Men’s Tennis
- Baseball
Split
- Women’s Basketball
To be determined
- Women’s Golf
- Men’s Golf
- Women’s Track and Field
- Men’s Track and Field
- Women’s Tennis
