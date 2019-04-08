Wildcat Report: April 7, 2019

TUCSON, AZ - Ninth-ranked Arizona Softball completed its sweep of Utah on Sunday with a 13-2 victory over the Utes, UA’s 14th straight win overall and fourth straight sweep to open Pac-12 play.
In the process, Arizona (32-7, 12-0) outscored Utah 48-3 over the three games, a new school record for runs in a conference series since the Pac-10 moved to three-game series in 2010.
Hillary Edior went a career-best 4-for-4 in the game and drove in a pair of runs for the Cats.
*
Arizona Baseball completed a series sweep of the Washington Huskies with a 7-4 victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.
Wildcats starting pitcher Andrew Nardi delivered one of his best outings of the year, going 5.2 innings and allowing just three runs on three hits while striking out a career-high 10 Washington batters.
Senior southpaw Avery Weems polished off the remainder of the game, pitching 3.1 frames earning his first save.
First baseman Matthew Dyer led the charge on offense for the Cats, putting together a 4-for-4 performance.
Nick Quintana and Justin Wylie each drove in a pair of runs.
*
For the second time this season, Arizona Women’s Tennis defeated a ranked team as they took down No. 42 Denver by a score of 4-3 on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats did well to win the doubles point as Marie Van Aelst and Talya Zandberg won on court three 6-3 while Emma Wilson and Sophia Thomas clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win on court one.
Zandberg, Van Aelst and Gitte Heynemans all won their singles matches to give the Wildcats the victory on the day.
*
Former Arizona Men’s Tennis coach Bill Wright has died.
Wright led Arizona Men’s Tennis from 1986-to-2005 while compiling 182 wins in his 19 seasons at the helm of the program.
He was inducted into the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Hall of Fame in 2006.
Wright coached a pair of Wildcats to All-America honors as Doug Livingston in 1991 and Jan Anderson in 1994 earned distinction in singles play.
The Atlanta native tallied 436 victories in 27 years of coaching that included stops at Denver, Colorado State, Illinois and California prior to Arizona.
*
The Cats took third on both the men’s and the women’s side this weekend at the Jim Click Shootout at Roy P. Drachman Stadium.
Leading the Cats was Jordan Geist, who was named the Men’s Athlete of the Meet. The sophomore amassed 30 points towards the team total winning all three events (shot put, discus and hammer throw) he competed in.
He set the Arizona school record in the shot put with a toss of 21.28m (69-9.75), an outdoor PR. Geist now owns the No. 1 mark in the NCAA.
In his first collegiate 400-meter hurdle race, freshman James Smith finished 2nd overall (50.29) setting the Arizona freshman record.
Justice Summerset cleared a season-best 2.20m (7-2.5) to win the high jump event. The mark ranks No.1 in the Pac-12 Conference.
