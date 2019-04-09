ACTION DAYS: Windy day expected Wednesday; rain on Friday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared two Action Days this week because of wind and rain. A system will pass to the north bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds.
A high wind warning and fire weather warnings are in effect for parts of southern Arizona on Wednesday, April 10.
Another system passes Friday, April 12, bringing the chance for valley rain and mountain snow. There is a 20 percent chance for spot showers on Friday, increasing to a 50 percent chance of scattered showers overnight before tapering off on Saturday morning, April 13.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and near record-breaking heat! Highs in the mid-90s. Winds pick up in the afternoon with gusts of up to 30 mph coming out of the WSW.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the mid-50s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Windy with winds coming out of the WNW gusting up to 50 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. Breezy. 20 percent chance for spot showers during the day. 50 percent chance of scattered showers overnight.
SATURDAY: 10 percent chance for scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
