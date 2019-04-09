Bank of America to raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour

(CNN) - Bank of America is raising its minimum wage.
The bank says employees receiving its lowest compensation will see their paychecks rise to $17 an hour beginning May 1.
That base pay will then climb incrementally until 2021, when it will hit $20 an hour.
The company’s CEO made the announcement Tuesday in an interview with MSNBC.
“If you get a job at Bank of America, you’ll make $41,000,” Bank of America chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan told MSNBC on Tuesday.
It's unclear how many employees will benefit by the wage increase.
“We are raising our minimum wage because we believe that to best serve our customers and clients, we need the best teams,” Sheri Bronstein, chief human resources officer at Bank of America said.
Bank of America employs more than 200,000 people worldwide.
Of those, nearly 170,000 work in the U.S.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.