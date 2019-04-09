Casa Grande Police searching for missing girl

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Casa Grande Police Department is assisting the Casa Grande Elementary School District at Cholla Elementary located at 1180 East Kortsen Road in an attempt to locate 10-year-old Skyler Scott, who went missing after leaving her classroom to go to the nurses office this morning.
Skyler is described as having strawberry blonde hair, is about four feet and 8 inches tall and is very thin. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with black and grey camouflage leggings.
She is known to be diabetic and may be in need of medical attention.
If anyone has any information on Skyler’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.
