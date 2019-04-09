Crews could still be working on Ina Road when I-10 ramps reopen

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The repaving work on Ina Road near Interstate 10 is a little behind schedule.
While the Interstate 10 on-ramps and off-ramps at Ina Road are expected to reopen in mid-April, crews from the Town of Marana are scheduled to wrap up their work closer to the end of the month.
The hold up was a delay in delivery of light poles, according to town spokeswoman, Vic Hathaway.
Monday police officers directed traffic at Ina and Oldfather, while crews worked on the traffic light. Pavement work between Silverbell Road and Camino de las Capas started Monday, according to Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT will also reduce I-10 in each direction between Cortaro Road and Orange Grove to remove temporary concrete barriers. A release from the department stated that work should last from 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 10 to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11.
The paving schedule for the Town of Marana is as follows:
- Neighborhood streets north of Ina Road April 11, 12, 15 and 16
- Ina Road from Ulene Place to the CDO Bridge April 22 - 26.
A release from the town stated drivers should expect “heavy delays” during the latter paving work. It suggested taking alternate routes.
Saturday May 4 will kick off the Ina Road Celebration Weekend. The public is invited to attend and support the many local businesses involved.
