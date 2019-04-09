FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot then windy!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - High pressure holds on to us for one more day before a system passes to our north bringing us cooler temperatures and much stronger winds. High wind warning and fire weather warnings are in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. Download the KOLD First Alert Weather app to see if your city is included! Another system passes Friday bringing the chance for valley rain and mountain snow!
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and near record-breaking heat! Highs in the mid 90s. Winds pick up in the afternoon with gusts of up to 30mph coming out of the WSW.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Windy with winds coming out of the WNW gusting up to 50mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy. 20% chance for spot showers during the day. 50% chance of scattered showers overnight.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.