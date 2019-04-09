Four Sahuarita High minors arrested after bringing vape pen containing THC to campus

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Four Sahuarita High School students are facing drug charges after bringing a vape pen containing THC to the school.
Sahuarita Police responded to Sahuarita High School on March 29 around 11:30 a.m. in reference to a student who officials believed had smoked THC and was laying on the ground sweating.
Authorities report the student had appeared pale, unable to stand and began throwing up.
The student admitted to smoking THC in a vape pen.
Rural Metro then transported the student to the hospital.
After an investigation, police arrested four students under the age of 18.
Their charges range from possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession/ use of narcotics in a drug-free zone.
