The late Frank Lloyd Wright remembered sixty years after death

That name being Frank Lloyd Wright, who died sixty years ago today on April 9, 1959.
Wright, a pioneer in American architecture, developed innovative building techniques that earned him the title as one of the “greatest American architects of all time.”
He broke free from convention by using natural landscape as part of his structures and explored the idea of open floor plans.
The Chapel of the Holy Cross- Sedona
A chapel built into the side of Sedona’s cliff brings visitors from all over to wonder at Wright’s architecture. Visitors of various denominations can be found praying inside.
The striking cross, wedged in the red rock, can even be seen from the road below. This structure supported his style of incorporating the natural landscape as part of his structures.
Arizona State University Gammage- Tempe
Inspired while looking at an athletic field, Wright said, “I believe this is the site. The structure should be circular in design and yes, with outstretched arms, saying ‘Welcome to ASU!’”
His vision was complete with two pedestrian bridges that extend 200 feet like welcoming arms.
The design was actually meant for an opera house in Baghdad, Iraq that never went through. Instead it was used for the Gammage theater.
ASU Gammage was finalized in September 1964, though Wright didn’t live long enough to see his masterpiece completed.
The 3,000-seat performance hall is the only public building in Arizona designed by Wright.
Gladys Wright House- Phoenix
This inspiration came closer to home.
In 1950, Wright designed a home for his son, David, and daughter-in-law, Gladys, in the middle of citrus groves at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix.
The homes spirals from the desert floor revealing surrounding views of the mountains.
The house is considered Wright’s last residential masterpiece.
Frank Loyd Wright’s Impact
Since his death, he has been celebrated on U.S. postal stamps, an opera, a Paul Simon song, numerous books, articles and thousands of new homes advertised as “Frank Lloyd Wright inspired.”
Although he died at age 91, his architecture lives on.
