Mae Jemison announced as UA commencement speaker

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona announced engineer, physician and astronaut, Mae Jemison, will address graduates at the Class of 2019 commencement ceremony next month.
The University of Arizona made the announcement with a twitter video featuring a vintage lego kit that commemorates Jemison’s 1992 flight aboard her space shuttle endeavor.
Jemison is the first woman of color to travel into space and has nine doctorates, including degrees from Stanford and Cornell.
She currently leads a space exploration nonprofit group.
The U of A’s 155th commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 10.
