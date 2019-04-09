Majority support raising smoking age to 21, especially women

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - By a 2-1 margin, voters in Pima County and the city of Tucson support raising the smoking age to 21.
It’s thought the poll may push the city and county along in their efforts to write and pass an ordinance raising the age, something both have been doing since last year.
The survey shows women support the move in much bigger numbers than men but does not give an explanation as to why.
In the city, 70 percent of the women would support the ordinance compared to 58 percent of the men.
In the county, the disparity is even wider.
75 percent of the women support it, while 61 percent of the men do.
When asked why the disparity, supporters gave varied responses such as women are more nurturing, concerned more about health and younger women are generally more responsible.
“I feel as though alcohol and tobacco are about the same when it comes to substances,” said Francis Zuckowsky. “So it makes sense.”
The hope is to keep younger people, 13 or 14, from lighting up in the first place. 90 percent of the adult smokers started as teenagers and most of them are introduced by older teens.
Raise the age to 21, and those younger kids may not be introduced in the first place.
"I started when I was 13, " said 20 year old Savannah Faris. “I still think it’s okay to raise it.”
But she also adds, “I think women smoke more than men, at least among my friends." The statistics don’t bear that out.
Both the city and county were lobbied last year by Teen 21, an organization which advocates raising the age.
So far, 11 states and 450 municipal governments have done so.
For more information on Tucson’s efforts to raise the smoking age, please see the documents below.
