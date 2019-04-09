Mercury holding tryouts for male practice squad

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Phoenix Mercury is looking for skilled male basketball players to try out for the team’s 2019 male practice squad.
The tryout will be held in two one-hour sessions on Saturday, April 20 at Talking Stick Resort Arena on the Annexus Practice Court. The sessions are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Those interested in trying out must be at least 18 years of age, and are encouraged to sign up online at PhoenixMercury.com/mps. Tryouts are free and complimentary parking will be available in the Talking Stick Resort Arena garage on First Street, just south of Jefferson.
All participants in attendance will receive a free “Male Practice Squad” jersey.
The male practice squad will be comprised of approximately 10-15 players who will get the unique opportunity to practice against WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi, 2017 scoring champion Brittney Griner and the rest of the 2019 team.
Women are also invited to participate, but under league rules, any woman trying out is auditioning for the Mercury roster.
