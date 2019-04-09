Nearly 800 employees facing layoffs at Tucson call center

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of people in Tucson may be looking for a new job by the end of the month.
Some workers at Concentrix CVG Corporation were informed their last day of employment would be April 30, 2019 through a WARN letter, or ‘Notification Under the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Act of Program Closure.’
The call center is located off I-10 and Prince Road. An employee told KOLD News 13 the current layoffs are impacting employees who work for American Express and Walgreens.
According to the state, 785 employees are affected.
The notice reads, in part:
“... this letter is to advise you that on April 30, 2019, Concentrix CVG Corporation (formerly Convergys) intends to close the client program of which you work that is located in the Tucson facility at 3760 N Commerce Dr... As a result, your employment with the company will end on April 30, 2019 unless you meet the requirements to transition to another program prior to the date."
According to the Concentrix website, the company is “a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world’s best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers.”
KOLD News 13 spoke with an employee who will be out of a job at the end of the month.
The employee did not want to speak with on camera, with concern over retaliation or compromising a severance package for speaking out.
But, the employee said there is concern for finding a new job due to age and having to finish out their current position.
