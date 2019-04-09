PCSO: Search continues for missing Arizona City woman

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The search is ongoing for missing Arizona City woman, 64-year-old Bonnie Webb, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
Webb was reported missing on April 4, after her truck was found in a desert area east of Indian Route 15 and Indian Route 34 on the Tohono O'odham Nation.
She is described as 5-foot-5, with hazel eyes, long brown hair and was last seen wearing a Dallas Cowboy's jersey with capri jeans.
According to PCSO Webb left her home in the 10800 block of Carousel Drive in Arizona City around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 31 to visit her daughter's house which was only 5 minutes away, she left her daughter's house on March 31 at 10:30 p.m.
Surveillance video shows Webb at a gas station at Thornton Road and Highway 84, just outside of Casa Grande, she appeared to be alone and not in distress around 12:04 a.m. April 1. Webb was then seen on surveillance video driving through a gas station in Stanfield, Arizona around 12:32 a.m.
At 12:35 a.m. April 1, Webb sent a text to her daughter saying she hadn't made it home and was in Maricopa, AZ. Detectives were able to track her travel and found she was driving toward Casa Grande, heading south on Chuichu Road. By 1:41 a.m. April 1, Webb was seen on Border Patrol cameras heading southbound on Indian Route 15 on the Tohono O'odham Nation, heading into Pima County, but still on Nation land. Webb appeared to be by herself.
According to PCSO Webb's truck, which appeared to be stuck was found by the Tohono O'odham Nation Police Department, three days later on April 4, but Webb was no where to be found.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tohono O’odham Police Department at 520-383-3275.
