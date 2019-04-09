PCSO: Search continues for missing Arizona City woman

At 12:35 a.m. April 1, Webb sent a text to her daughter saying she hadn't made it home and was in Maricopa, AZ. Detectives were able to track her travel and found she was driving toward Casa Grande, heading south on Chuichu Road. By 1:41 a.m. April 1, Webb was seen on Border Patrol cameras heading southbound on Indian Route 15 on the Tohono O'odham Nation, heading into Pima County, but still on Nation land. Webb appeared to be by herself.