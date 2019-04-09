Prop 101 helps upgrade academy training track

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Prop 101 is giving southern Arizona first responders a boost when it comes to serving the community.
Money from the half-cent sales tax increase helped bring improvements to the training track at Tucson’s Public Safety Academy used to train recruits along with re-certification for officers already on the force.
The upgrades included resurfacing the entire track along with adding features like drainage, shade structure and lights.
Lt. Corey Doggett with the Tucson Police Department said the changes were much needed as the track hadn’t been upgraded in almost 20 years.
He said the biggest benefit was the resurfacing as it reduces wear and tear to equipment.
“Sometimes we can go through a class and have to replace a whole set of tires on a car once a week, sometimes even once a day in the old track, just because of wear and tear but now we’re going weeks without having to replace them so those are cost savings by just doing those kind of upgrades,” Doggett said.
Doggett said the upgrades allows first responders to use the track more often.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.