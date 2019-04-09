Request to disqualify judges, prosecutors from Schlesinger’s trial rejected

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A request to disqualify judges and prosecutors from Ryan Schlesinger’s murder trial has been rejected, at least for now.
Schlesinger is accused of killing U.S. Deputy Marshal Chase White in November 2018.
His attorneys attempted to get Arizona judges and prosecutors removed from the case, claiming they have too close a relationship to the U.S. Marshals Service.
In his decision, federal judge Raner C. Collins said the court's decision could change during discovery.
Judge Collins also said the federal government must respond to the defense’s request for discovery by 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. A hearing has been set for Monday, April 15.
Schlesinger could face the death penalty if he’s convicted.
