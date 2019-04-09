Senecca Turner sentenced in Cienega High School sex scandal

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Former assistant coach and security staff member at Cienega High School, Senecca Turner, was sentenced to 12 weeks in the Pima County Jail and 10 years probation on Monday, April 8.
Turner originally faced a charge of sexual conduct with a minor, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor on Friday, Feb. 22.
He was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student at Cienega High and being in a relationship with the student in Nov. of 2017 according to police, which lead to his arrest in Feb 2018.
Turner will be required to register as a sex offender and serve 1,000 hours of community service.
