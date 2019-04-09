SILVER ALERT: Police looking for deaf man

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for 84-year-old Max Schrader after he went missing from his home in Mobile, Arizona on April 03, 2019.
Max can be described as a white male who is 6 feet, 10 inches tall and 210 pounds.
He is deaf, but has no other medical conditions.
He was last seen driving his 2002, silver, Mazda Familia with the license plate WCGKX47 in Mobile, Arizona.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s office is requesting public’s assistance to help locate this individual.
Please call The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at 602-876-TIPS (8477)
