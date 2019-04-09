SILVER ALERT: Police looking for 84-year-old Ivan Walker

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for 84-year-old Ivan Walker, who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on April 5, 2019 at his residence on the 16000 Block of North Navajo Drive in Dolan Springs.
Ivan was last seen wearing grey sweat pants and a black coat and is possibly driving a white 2005 Buick Rendezvous with an AZ plate of BJV5683.
He can be described as a while male with grey hair, blue eyes, is five feet and nine inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.
Ivan is known to suffer from dementia.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department at (928) 753-2141 or 911.
