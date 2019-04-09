Trevor Draegeth’s bond lowered to $250,000

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Trevor Draegeth’s bond was lowered to $250,000 cash or secured after he appeared in court on Monday, April 8.
His original bond was a cash-only bond of $10 million.
Draegeth is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to his wife’s death in Feb.
Laurie Draegeth was found dead inside of the family’s home in Oro Valley and was initially reported to have committed suicide.
Trevor Draegeth’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.