Tucson Medical Center expands options for expectant moms

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - El Rio Health and TMC for Women announce a new facility for natural, un-medicated births for Tucson moms.
This Midwifery Center, formerly El Rio Birth Center, will open for patient care in July.
This in-hospital birthing unit will provide a midwife attended and family-centered experience for women who are at low risk.
Features of this accredited birthing center will include:
- Water births
- Minimal interventions and support for the normal birthing process
- Families are typically able to go home within four to 12 hours after delivering
Families can be sure that while most moms have their babies with no complications, if any challenges arise, TMC expertise is available close by and around the clock.
