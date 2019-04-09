Tucson Roadrunners sponsoring free streetcar rides for hockey game Friday

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Everyone can ride the Sun Link streetcar for free on Friday evening, April 12th, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Tucson Roadrunners are sponsoring the free rides so all passengers can take the streetcar for free to the hockey game.
The Roadrunners will also host College Night as they play against the San Diego Gulls, at 7:05 p.m., at the Tucson Convention Center. UA students can take ‘Sun Link to the Rink’ from Main Gate Square (University/Tyndall) to the TCC (Granada/Cushing).
All Downtown visitors can park conveniently along the route and ride the streetcar to any destination within the districts, including: the University of Arizona, Main Gate Square, 4th Avenue, Downtown and Mercado District.
Streetcar service ends at 2 a.m. on Fridays. For more information on the Tucson Roadrunners games and tickets, please visit tucsonroadrunners.com
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.