Alley way clean up for new mural

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - With a new mural coming to Tucson’s walls, the community is invited to clean the alley way Friday, April 19.
The event will be hosted by Tucson Arts Brigade and Life Along The Streetcar.
They will be sweeping, shoveling and detail cleaning the alley way on 31 N. 6th Ave, while Ignacio Garcia works on his mural.
The alley lies between Scott and 6th Avenue, just south of congress.
The community is invited to help clean between 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pizza and drinks will be provided by Tom Heath and clean up tools will be provided by Tucson Clean and Beautiful.
