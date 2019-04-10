CBP Officers seize $724K worth of hard drugs

CBP Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Pedestrian Crossing referred a 22-year-old Nebraska woman for further inspection when she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Friday morning. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine, to a scent it was trained to detect, the Omaha, Nebraska, woman removed a single container filled with .17lb. of heroin from a body cavity. The drugs have an estimated value of nearly $4,800.