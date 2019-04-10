CBP Officers seize $724K worth of hard drugs

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Port of Nogales seized nearly 93 pounds of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine over the weekend from three separate drug seizures.
CBP Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Pedestrian Crossing referred a 22-year-old Nebraska woman for further inspection when she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Friday morning. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine, to a scent it was trained to detect, the Omaha, Nebraska, woman removed a single container filled with .17lb. of heroin from a body cavity. The drugs have an estimated value of nearly $4,800.
Later that morning, officers at the DeConcini Crossing referred a Volkswagen sedan for additional inspection as the 39-year-old Mexican male driver attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico. A canine alert led officers to the discovery of eight packages of drugs in his vehicle’s quarter panels. The drugs were identified as almost 21 pounds of cocaine, worth nearly $503,000.
Saturday evening, officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 38-year-old Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, man for a further inspection of his Ford truck. After a canine alert, officers removed 70 packages of meth from within the fuel tank. The packages contained more than 72 pounds of meth, worth more than $216,000.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicles. The subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.