Cocaine smuggler caught by Douglas CBP Officers

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas prevented a Douglas man from smuggling more than nine pounds of cocaine into the United States on Friday, April 5.
Officers referred a 35-year-old local man for further inspection of his GMC truck after he attempted to enter the U.S. When officers searched the vehicle, they found four packages of cocaine within the truck’s seats. The drugs, weighing more than nine pounds, are estimated to be worth nearly $222,000.
Officers seized both the drugs and the vehicle, while the subject was arrested and charged for narcotics smuggling. He was then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
