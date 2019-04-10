FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in effect!

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A system is passing to our north bringing us cooler temperatures and much stronger winds. High wind warning and fire weather warnings are in effect for parts of the area Wednesday. Download the KOLD First Alert Weather app to see if your city is included! Another system passes Friday bringing the chance for valley rain and mountain snow. Then a 3rd system passes early next week bringing another rain chance!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the low 70s. Windy with winds coming out of the WNW gusting up to 50mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy. 50% chance for scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy with highs around 80. Breezy.
