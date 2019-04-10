J.C. Penney hosting free super hero event in honor of Avengers movie premier

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - To celebrate the upcoming theatrical release of Marvel® Avengers: Endgame, kids are invited to a special super hero event at local JCPenney stores this Saturday, April 13.
Kids are encouraged to attend dressed as their favorite super hero to decorate a Marvel Avengers cinch bag (pictured). Part of the retailer’s monthly in-store Kids Zone Events, this fun and free craft will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., local time. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Unique to this super hero event, parents will receive a bonus coupon of 20% off all Hasbro toys valid only on April 13 in-store and at jcp.com. This coupon applies to Marvel, Transformers, Nerf and My Little Pony toys, to name a few, so kids can pick out a new toy to take home at a discounted price.
The JCPenney Kids Zone program offers a free, interactive workshop for kids on the second Saturday of each month. At every Kids Zone event, attending adults are presented with a 10% off one-day only coupon. The Kids Zone coupon is stackable with other active coupons for maximum savings.
Upcoming Kids Zone workshops taking place in all JCPenney stores includes decorating a Nickelodeon JoJo Siwa or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mother’s Day card on May 11 and creating a DC Hero-themed foam frame for Father’s Day on June 8. Advance sign up is not required.
