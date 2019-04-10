Kids in the Canyon Day on Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Nogales Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, along with the Friends of Madera Canyon, will host the Third Annual “Kids in the Canyon” Family Day of Nature, Picnics and Recreation on Saturday, April 13, 2018. Day-use fees will be waived throughout Madera Canyon on April 13.
The event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 12:00 p.m. Friends of Madera Canyon volunteers and Nogales Ranger District staff will be on hand to offer guided nature walks and provide arts and crafts activities. Fire prevention materials will be distributed to inform attendees on preventing wildfire and protecting their homes. Smokey Bear will greet visitors and reinforce fire prevention messages.
To access event parking at Proctor Parking Area from Green Valley, Arizona, travel on Interstate 19, and use Exit 63. Travel on East Continental Road for one mile. Turn right onto Whitehouse Road and continue for 13 miles. The parking area will be on the right.
For more information, please contact the Nogales Ranger District at (520)-281-2296 or visit: https://friendsofmaderacanyon.org/.
