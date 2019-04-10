New buses on the way for four Cochise County school districts

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Four Cochise County school districts will soon be able to buy new buses, thanks to funds from the Arizona Association of County School Superintendents (AACSS) and the Governor’s Office.
The funding comes from a settlement from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, to provide low-income schools with new buses, according to a news release from Cochise County. The $5 million grant will pay for 45 new vehicles for the rural school districts and charter schools across Arizona, including four in Cochise County - Valley Union High School District, San Simon Unified School District, Pomerene Elementary School District, and Benson Unified School District.
“This is a big win for our rural schools,” said Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay, in the recent release. “One of our buses had more than 500,000 miles, another had outdated brakes, and another had no air conditioning or heat. Now these school districts can redirect the funds they would have had to spend on a new bus to another need.”
Applications were submitted to the School Superintendent’s Office and were reviewed by a panel of County Superintendents from across the state.
“I would also like to thank the Cochise County Fleet Department for helping to make recommendations to the review panel and the Governor’s Office,” added Clay. “This was indeed a team effort.”
For more information visit https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2019/04/governor-ducey-awards-5-million-45-new-school-buses
For details on the Volkswagen Settlement visit https://vwsettlement.az.gov/
