Pima Vocational High School, Las Artes accepting students for program sessions starting in April

Pima Vocational High School is accepting students age 16-21 who want to earn their high school diploma for the program session that begins April 23. Interested students must attend a two-day orientation on April 15-16 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day, at PVHS’s south campus on 175 W. Irvington Road. Pima Vocational’s second campus is located on the northwest side, 5025 W. Ina Road. Call 724-9740 to reserve a spot. Download a registration packet from the PVHS website or pick one up at either campus.