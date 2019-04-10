“Please, please call”: Families desperate for someone to speak up in unsolved Tucson murders

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Three families are turning to the Tucson community for the same thing: answers.
Their loved ones were killed in Tucson. Nobody has been arrested or charged in the murders.
“Somebody knows something and they gotta talk, because this isn’t fair," said Margie Bernard.
It has been 23 years since Bernard spoke to her sister. Mary Bernard was found dead at the Palm Court Inn off East 22nd Street two days after Christmas of 1995.
“Mary is missed, she is, everyday," said Bernard. “I don’t want revenge, I don’t want the death penalty, I want an apology.”
Bernard sat along others Tuesday, gathered together by Homicide Survivors to bring attention to unsolved homicides during National Crime Victim’s Rights Week (April 7-13).
“Art was murdered December 29th of last year, so it’s very fresh for us," said Isabel Bustamante.
Bustamante’s brother, Arturo, was found shot to death just steps from where he lived on the south side. It happened around 5 p.m. on December 29, 2018.
Over the last three months, Isabel and Bustamante’s widow, Sheila, have been wondering why it happened and who is responsible.
Those are the same questions for the family of Edward McGuire III.
“This is senseless. There is no reason for this at all so please don’t just help us, help all these families," said Teresa Moore, McGuire’s mother. "Everybody needs the justice and the peace.”
Police said McGuire was shot at an east side apartment complex in February of 2017. His body was found in the parking lot.
The two years have been far too long to not find the person responsible for pulling the trigger. Moore and her ex-husband said they just want peace.
“My son can’t rest right now," said Moore.
“For me, it means another child out there is safe.,” said Edward McGuire II. "I don’t want this person doing this to any other families.”
No matter how long it takes, Bernard said she won’t stop fighting for justice for her sister.
“Somebody did this and somebody knows something and they won’t talk," said Bernard. "I can’t fault the police for that. I really can’t.”
Bernard and other families are asking anyone to report information, either anonymously or to a detective, that could help solve their case.
“You’ve got to call. You have to, please, I’m begging on behalf of my family," said Bernard. "Do it. Don’t be afraid.”
Rewards are being offered in each case for information that leads to an arrest.
You can submit a tip by calling 88-CRIME or online here.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.