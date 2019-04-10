Potholes remain a problem, more funding could be on its way to ballot

"It's just a big grid of potholes, this entire area," says Marc Padilla, a Seneca Street resident in the Jefferson Park neighborhood for more than ten years. "There are four or five right in front of my house. I have thought to call before and have had neighbors do it, but I figure it is sort of like talking in to a cave. Saying you don't like potholes here is sort of like saying you like Eegees. It's just part of living in Tucson."