Search warrant reveals new details about woman accused of killing special needs grandsons

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A recently released search warrant revealed more details about the Tucson woman accused of killing her special needs grandsons last week.
The boys -- 8-year-old twins Jorden and Jaden Webb -- were found shot to death in their home in the 2400 block of West Kessler Place. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Dorothy Flood killed her grandsons and tried to take her own life Thursday, April 4.
The search warrant revealed information from Flood’s mother Virginia Webb, who is the victims’ great-grandmother.
Virginia told deputies one of the boys had trouble sleeping over the last six weeks and that Flood had recently mentioned “about the boys becoming too much for her.”
Virginia said she routinely went to Flood’s home at 7:30 a.m. to help get the children ready for school. But on Thursday, she said found her daughter asleep on the mattress in the living room when she first got there.
Virginia said she woke Flood up, but did not check on Jorden or Jaden, and then left.
She said she returned to the house at 11 a.m. and again found Flood asleep and did not check on the boys.
Virginia told police she went back again at 2 p.m. and found Flood incoherent and face down on the ground. That is when she called 911.
As the paramedics responded, Virginia checked on the children and found the boys “cold to the touch and stiff."
Flood has been arrested on two murder charges and is being held on a $250,000 bond.
Virginia described her daughter as having a “good relationship” with the boys. Jorden and Jaden were diagnosed as severely autistic and non verbal.
Virginia said she had “never observed (Flood) act inappropriate with them.”
She said the boys “appeared to be happy" and “had a good relationship" with Flood.
The mother denied ever hearing mention of suicide from Flood and also found it hard to believe her daughter was abusing medication since she was “anti-drug and anti-alcohol.”
Detectives said they found drugs in Flood’s system.
Virginia said she did not believe Flood daughter had firearms, but investigators said they found a small caliber handgun on the kitchen table.
Boxes of ammo and a knife on a dresser were also found in the home.
