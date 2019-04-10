Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Phoenix woman

Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Hsiu Yin Wu (Source: Phoenix Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 10, 2019 at 4:37 PM MST - Updated April 10 at 4:53 PM

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on behalf of the Phoenix Police Department for 89-year-old Hsiu Yin Wu.

According to Phoenix police Hsiu Yin Wu was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10 in the area of North 44th Street and East Hubbell Street in Phoenix; she has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused or disoriented.

She is described as 4-foot-10, weighing 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, she only speaks Chinese; last seen wearing a green jacket, brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.

