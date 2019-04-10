Silver Alert issued for 89-year-old Phoenix woman

PHOENIX, AZ (KOLD News 13) - A Silver Alert has been issued by the Arizona Department of Public Safety on behalf of the Phoenix Police Department for 89-year-old Hsiu Yin Wu.
According to Phoenix police Hsiu Yin Wu was last seen at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 10 in the area of North 44th Street and East Hubbell Street in Phoenix; she has a medical condition that may cause her to appear confused or disoriented.
She is described as 4-foot-10, weighing 100 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, she only speaks Chinese; last seen wearing a green jacket, brown pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or daniel.nonnemacher@phoenix.gov.
