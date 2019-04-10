Stress less; it’s National Stress Awareness Month

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - If you haven’t been affected by stress yet, likely, you will.
Stress Awareness Month happens each April to inform people about the dangers of stress, successful coping strategies and harmful misconceptions about stress that are prevalent in our society.
This national event can remind us to recognize and cope with our stress. It’s been an ongoing campaign since 1992 and it’s definitely still needed-- if not more.
About two-thirds of U.S. workers report engaging in behavior such as drinking or crying regularly in order to deal with stress, according to National Today.
Stress can be a literal physical response making itself known through various ailments like headaches and insomnia or even high blood pressure.
It can effect your body, mood and then possibly behavior.
What’s responsible for this stress?
Well, everyone’s different, but the five most comment factors were money, work, family, economic outlook and relationships, as found in a survey by the American Psychological Association.
Mayo Clinic outlines some great ways we can deal with stress:
- Get active
- Eat a healthy diet
- Practice meditation
- Do what it takes to laugh more
- Connect with others
- Get enough sleep
- Keep a journal
- Seek counseling
- Get musical and be creative
