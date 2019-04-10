Trial set for man charged in death of Genna Ayup

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson man who admitted to drinking before shooting his girlfriend will go on trial on Nov. 13.
Ronald J. Corbin Jr. has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter charges in the June 25, 2012 death of Genna Ayup.
Corbin said it was accidental and that he had several beers before shooting Ayup in the head in front of their 3-year-old son.
A grand jury indicted Corbin after the case was reopened last year.
Prosecutors originally didn’t pursue the case, saying there wasn’t enough evidence.
