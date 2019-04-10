Tucsonan, WWII veteran to receive France’s highest order of merit

Ramirez was born in February 1920 in Gleason, AZ, 87 miles southeast of Tucson in Cochise County. He entered active duty with the U.S. Army in January 1942, completing basic training in March and landing on Omaha Beach, Normandy, France on D-Day - June 6, 1944 as a rifleman with the 47th Armored Infantry Battalion of the 5th Armored Division. Also serving in the Northern France and Central Europe campaigns, before he was injured near Bergstein, Germany in December 1944 while defending a bridge.