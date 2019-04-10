TUSD 2019 Young Entrepreneurs Academy graduates

TUSD 2019 Young Entrepreneurs Academy graduates
TUSD 2019 Young Entrepreneurs Academy graduates (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 10, 2019 at 4:15 PM MST - Updated April 10 at 4:15 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified Schools District proudly presents the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) Class of 2019.

Joel Ochoa, Pueblo High School

Joel Ochoa, Pueblo High School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Joel Ochoa, Pueblo High School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Ian Sommer, Sabino High School

Ian Sommer, Sabino High School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Ian Sommer, Sabino High School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Carder Alexander, Tucson High Magnet School

Carder Alexander, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Carder Alexander, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Joseph Camacho, Tucson High Magnet School

Joseph Camacho, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Joseph Camacho, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Alejandra Matty, Tucson High Magnet School

Alejandra Matty, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Alejandra Matty, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Armando Molina, Tucson High Magnet School

Armando Molina, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Armando Molina, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Ashley Soto, Tucson High Magnet School

Ashley Soto, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Ashley Soto, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Esther Zazueta, Tucson High Magnet School

Esther Zazueta, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)
Esther Zazueta, Tucson High Magnet School (Source: Tucson Unified School District)

Esther Zazueta and Armando Molina were the top two students of the academy; both will travel to Washington, DC in May to compete in Nationals.

YEA is a groundbreaking educational program that takes middle and high school students through the process of starting and running a business. Students work with local leaders of industry, community members, and educators to develop ideas and objectives, write a business plan, pitch their idea to investors, obtain funds, and much more!

Eight Tucson Unified students presented their ideas and won an award providing funds to invest and start up their businesses.

TUSD is thanking the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation for leading this great learning experience for all students in Tucson. As well as the University of Arizona Eller College of Management and McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship in Southern Arizona for their support in hosting this program.

Congratulations to each of the students and their parents for this great accomplishment and having the determination to follow their passion. Everyone is excited to see those businesses grow.

Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.