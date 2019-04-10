TUSD 2019 Young Entrepreneurs Academy graduates

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified Schools District proudly presents the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) Class of 2019.
Joel Ochoa, Pueblo High School
Ian Sommer, Sabino High School
Carder Alexander, Tucson High Magnet School
Joseph Camacho, Tucson High Magnet School
Alejandra Matty, Tucson High Magnet School
Armando Molina, Tucson High Magnet School
Ashley Soto, Tucson High Magnet School
Esther Zazueta, Tucson High Magnet School
Esther Zazueta and Armando Molina were the top two students of the academy; both will travel to Washington, DC in May to compete in Nationals.
YEA is a groundbreaking educational program that takes middle and high school students through the process of starting and running a business. Students work with local leaders of industry, community members, and educators to develop ideas and objectives, write a business plan, pitch their idea to investors, obtain funds, and much more!
Eight Tucson Unified students presented their ideas and won an award providing funds to invest and start up their businesses.
TUSD is thanking the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation for leading this great learning experience for all students in Tucson. As well as the University of Arizona Eller College of Management and McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship in Southern Arizona for their support in hosting this program.
Congratulations to each of the students and their parents for this great accomplishment and having the determination to follow their passion. Everyone is excited to see those businesses grow.
