Vista Transit hosts open house on proposed route changes

Under the proposal, which would take effect on July 1, Vista Transit’s route system would realize efficiencies by changing from the current model in which five routes operate on 30-minute intervals from the Vista Transit Center with minimal overlap. Under the proposal, three interline routes would run on one-hour intervals from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This would offer riders more direct routes, increase transfer opportunities outside of the transit center, and reduce Vista Transit’s operational costs. Some less used stops would be eliminated, while new routes would better reach areas that are currently not served, including Canyon Vista Medical Center and Buena High School.