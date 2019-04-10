Vista Transit hosts open house on proposed route changes

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Residents who use Vista Transit are encouraged to attend an open house regarding proposed bus route changes next week.
The open house will take place on Thursday, April 18, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Vista Transit Center, located at 2050 E. Wilcox Drive.
Anyone is welcome to drop in during the open house to learn about the proposed bus route changes, to ask questions, and provide input.
Proposed changes will be considered by the City Council at a public hearing on Thursday, April 25, which if approved, would go out for a formal 30-day public comment period.
These proposed changes were developed based on the findings of the Vista Transit Operational Efficiency Study, which was completed in 2018 in coordination with the Sierra Vista Metropolitan Planning Organization to meet a strategic objective set by the City Council. The changes would enable Vista Transit to expand in some under served areas, eliminate areas of low-ridership, and reduce operating costs.
Under the proposal, which would take effect on July 1, Vista Transit’s route system would realize efficiencies by changing from the current model in which five routes operate on 30-minute intervals from the Vista Transit Center with minimal overlap. Under the proposal, three interline routes would run on one-hour intervals from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This would offer riders more direct routes, increase transfer opportunities outside of the transit center, and reduce Vista Transit’s operational costs. Some less used stops would be eliminated, while new routes would better reach areas that are currently not served, including Canyon Vista Medical Center and Buena High School.
“We’re making changes that do the most good for the most the riders, while also ensuring our transit system operates as efficiently as possible,” Mike Normand, transportation administrator for the City said.
For more information on the proposed route changes, go to www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and search for “Proposed Vista Transit Route Changes.”
