Woman caught on camera dismantling dentist’s risqué lawn display

CLIFTON, NJ (WPIX/CNN) – A New Jersey dentist is known for his elaborate lawn displays on holidays, but some think his latest garden scene took things too far.
Wayne Gangi set up mannequins wearing lingerie and bunny ears on the front lawn of his dental office, a display some neighbors found offensive.
"This is Easter, come on,” one resident said. “To me it’s very distasteful and disrespectful."
Others feel differently.
"He has the right to do what he wants to do,” another resident said. “It’s his property."
Desiree Mozek, who lives nearby, was caught on camera Tuesday tearing down the display.
"I’ve got a son, you know. He's 16 years old,” she said. “He’s a good boy, you know? He doesn’t need to see this every time I take him back from school and stuff."
Mozek said she isn't concerned about being fined because it would be worth it.
After learning his mannequins had been torn down, Gangi explained that the display had nothing to do with Easter and everything to do with honoring the late Hugh Hefner, on what would have been his 93rd birthday.
"We put the characters out on the lawn, and unfortunately it was a total spin on me attacking the celebration of Easter," he said.
Gangi plans to put the mannequins back up, and he wants the city to investigate possible charges against Mozek.
“This isn’t the first time I had a problem with her,” he said.
