ABOR raises tuition yet again for 2019-20 academic year

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) approved the 2019-20 tuition and fees for Arizona’s public universities in a meeting on Thursday, April 11.
The University of Arizona Tuition Guarantee Program will see no increase, but fees for new incoming resident students will increase by 1.8 percent.
Arizona State University’s resident undergraduate students will have a 2.8 percent increase under a simplified structure that eliminates class fees and implements a four-tiered college fee.
Northern Arizona University’s undergraduate resident students will not see an increase under the Tuition Pledge Guarantee program, but tuition for new undergraduate resident students will increase by 2.9 percent in the 2019 fall semester.
“Our board is pleased that our universities continue to maintain cost predictability for students through tuition guarantees and promises,” said ABOR Chair Ron Shoopman. “We’re committed to providing quality education to all qualified Arizona students to increase educational attainment in Arizona.”
The published tuition and fees at the universities does not reflect what students actually pay for their education. Following is the net tuition paid by resident students in fiscal 2018 after financial aid was factored in:
• $4,019 at ASU
• $2,683 at NAU
• $5,219 at UA
The board has set a multi-year goal to split the cost to educate resident students with the state and universities to provide financial stability and allow the universities to make multi-year tuition plans. As recently as 2008, the state funded approximately 75 percent of the cost to educate resident students. Current state funding is about 34 percent.
Highlights of approved tuition and fee proposals include:
• Without the college fee, resident undergraduate students will see an average increase in tuition and fees of 1.7 percent and 2.5 to 2.7 percent for non-resident undergraduate students. Additional rates: 1.9 percent per credit hour ASU online undergraduate and graduate increase; 2.9 percent tuition and fees graduate resident increase; and 4.0 percent graduate non-resident increase in tuition and fees. There are no increases in mandatory fees for undergraduate ASU students; one new mandatory graduate student support fee that consolidates class, iCourse/hybrid and technology fees into a single charge; 13 new graduate program fees; increases in the Barrett Honors College program fee and three existing graduate program fees. Three previously established fees were approved and the mandatory undergraduate technology fee was eliminated.
• Northern Arizona University’s Pledge guaranteed tuition program results in no tuition increase for most continuing Flagstaff undergraduate students. Additional rate changes in tuition and mandatory fees include a 2.9 percent increase for new undergraduate resident students, 2.7 increase for non-resident students at the Flagstaff campus, and a 3.4 percent increase for non-Pledge resident undergraduate students. Flagstaff resident and non-resident graduate students will see an average 7 percent increase. NAU online students will have a 2.4 percent per credit hour increase for undergraduates with no increase for graduate students. NAU is eliminating more than 250 class fees and has five new program fees, increases to seven existing program fees and student-initiated increases to two mandatory fees.
• The majority of continuing undergraduate students on the Tuition Guarantee Program at UA will see no tuition and mandatory fee increases. Incoming resident undergraduates have a 1.8 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees and a 1 percent increase for non-resident students. Resident and non-resident undergraduate students not in the guarantee program will have increases of 4.5 to 4.8 percent. Resident graduate students at UA main have a 1.7 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees with no increase for graduate nonresident students. UA online students will see no increase except for graduate students in the business administration program who have an increase of $100 per credit hour. There are no increases to mandatory fees; one new graduate program fee; a graduate program fee increase; seven new class fees; three academic fee increases; and two previously established fees were approved.
“Our universities are among the most cost efficient and affordable in the nation,” said ABOR Executive Director John Arnold. “We are committed to ensuring all qualified Arizona students have access to affordable, high-quality degrees at our universities and we will work to continue our multi-year effort to slow tuition increases.”
