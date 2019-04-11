ABOR raises tuition yet again for 2019-20 academic year

• The majority of continuing undergraduate students on the Tuition Guarantee Program at UA will see no tuition and mandatory fee increases. Incoming resident undergraduates have a 1.8 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees and a 1 percent increase for non-resident students. Resident and non-resident undergraduate students not in the guarantee program will have increases of 4.5 to 4.8 percent. Resident graduate students at UA main have a 1.7 percent increase in tuition and mandatory fees with no increase for graduate nonresident students. UA online students will see no increase except for graduate students in the business administration program who have an increase of $100 per credit hour. There are no increases to mandatory fees; one new graduate program fee; a graduate program fee increase; seven new class fees; three academic fee increases; and two previously established fees were approved.