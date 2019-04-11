Douglas mayor not stepping down, recall election possible

DOUGLAS, AZ (KOLD News 13) - It looks like a recall election is on the horizon for the City of Douglas Mayor Robert Uribe, as he does not hand in his resignation at the city council meeting on Wednesday night.
Petitions were turned in on Friday, April 5, with signatures certified on March 29.
Douglas community members had earlier called on Uribe to resign amid concerns about money, transparency, and social interaction after he decided not to renew the city manager’s contract.
Uribe’s term is set to expire in 2020.
The city council has until April 27 to call an election if the mayor does not resign by April 12.
Should the city clerk announce an election, it would be held on Aug. 27, which is the next election date that is at least 90 days after the election call.
Any registered voter who wants to challenge the number of certified signatures has until April 15 to begin an action in Superior Court.
